NEXT Weather: Highs in the 60s for St. Patrick's Day, temps drop to start spring St. Patrick's Day will see a mix of sun and clouds in Philadelphia and across the Delaware Valley with high temperatures in the low 60s. A cold front will usher in chilly air to start the week, with highs only reaching the 40s for the first official day of spring on Tuesday. Tammie Souza has your 7-day forecast.