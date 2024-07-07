Slightly less humid in Philadelphia Sunday, remnants of Beryl could bring rain to the region this week

Slightly less humid in Philadelphia Sunday, Beryl could bring late-week rain to the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday's heat was excessive in many spots, with much of the area feeling like the low 100s when you combined the temperature and the humidity.

While Sunday will still be hot and humid, expect he heat index (or feels-like temperatures) to remain below advisory/watch/warning levels.

Dew point forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday will be muggy from the start, with a slightly less humid afternoon in store. With just a slight chance of a pop-up shower or rumble, most areas should remain dry as well. Severe weather is not likely.

Looking ahead into next week, we start off hot and humid with temps in the 90s through Wednesday, then we'll see a slight cool-down with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s by the middle of the week. But with those slightly lower temps comes an increased chance of showers and storms, in part from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

Rain chances over the next 6 days CBS Philadelphia

In fact, unsettled weather will likely stay with us through at least the start of next weekend, so keep it here, and keep an eye to the sky!

Beryl heads toward Texas

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Beryl is making it's way toward the Gulf Coast of Texas where it is expected to make a second landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Sunday night and early Monday morning. Heavy rain and flooding are the primary concern.

Tropical Storm Beryl track CBS Philadelphia

Remnant rains from Beryl may curve northeast and reach the Delaware Valley during the middle of next week with showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday evening and beyond.

Rain some another system could lead to heavy downpours Friday that continue into Saturday.

Stay with the Next Weather alert Team for the latest updates on the heat and any storms.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Sunday: High of 94, hot and humid, a storm possible

Monday: High of 95, low of 75, steamy, PM storm

Tuesday: High of 91, low of 75, chance for PM storms

Wednesday: High of 91, low of 78, scattered storms

Thursday: High of 88, low of 78, remnants of Beryl

Friday: High of 84, low of 76, remnants of Beryl

Saturday: High of 86, low of 73, chance for thunderstorms