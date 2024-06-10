Mostly sunny Monday in Philadelphia with highs near 80, multiple chances for 90 degrees in the forecast
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clear skies and light winds helped temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s overnight, and those cooler and comfortable temperatures will continue throughout the day Monday.
Highs today will be close to 79 degrees with low humidity and partly to mostly sunny skies -- a trend that continues throughout the first half of the week.
On Tuesday a disturbance passing by south of the city could bring a few showers to Delaware and South Jersey. Skies cloud up a bit throughout the day and we could see a passing sprinkle or two. Wednesday is bright and sunny again with a few patchy afternoon clouds, and humidity stays comfortable as dew points hover in the 50s.
Chasing the 90s
Enjoy the comfortable temperatures while they last, because a "heat dome" will shift east toward our region later in the week.
The official start to summer on Thursday, June 20 will be a hot one! Highs climb into the 90s Thursday and Friday with a noticeable increase in humidity.
Father's Day weekend is also shaping up to be very warm, humid and dry, and that intense heat is set to stick around well into next week.
7-day forecast
Monday: High of 79, sunny and nice
Tuesday: High of 78, low of 60, some sun and a shower
Wednesday: High of 83, low of 62, sunny
Thursday: High of 90, low of 65, mostly sunny
Friday: High of 92, low of 70, turning hot
Saturday: High of 88, low of 70, hot and humid
Sunday: High of 86, low of 65, mostly sunny