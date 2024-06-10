Mostly sunny Monday in Philadelphia with highs near 80, multiple chances for 90 degrees in the forecast

Comfortable stretch of days around Philadelphia before temps soar to the 90s, humidity jumps

Comfortable stretch of days around Philadelphia before temps soar to the 90s, humidity jumps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clear skies and light winds helped temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s overnight, and those cooler and comfortable temperatures will continue throughout the day Monday.

Highs today will be close to 79 degrees with low humidity and partly to mostly sunny skies -- a trend that continues throughout the first half of the week.

Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

On Tuesday a disturbance passing by south of the city could bring a few showers to Delaware and South Jersey. Skies cloud up a bit throughout the day and we could see a passing sprinkle or two. Wednesday is bright and sunny again with a few patchy afternoon clouds, and humidity stays comfortable as dew points hover in the 50s.

Humidity outlook this week CBS Philadelphia

Chasing the 90s

Enjoy the comfortable temperatures while they last, because a "heat dome" will shift east toward our region later in the week.

The official start to summer on Thursday, June 20 will be a hot one! Highs climb into the 90s Thursday and Friday with a noticeable increase in humidity.

Temperature trend for the next 10 days CBS Philadelphia

Father's Day weekend is also shaping up to be very warm, humid and dry, and that intense heat is set to stick around well into next week.

Hot weather trend CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

7-day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 79, sunny and nice

Tuesday: High of 78, low of 60, some sun and a shower

Wednesday: High of 83, low of 62, sunny

Thursday: High of 90, low of 65, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 92, low of 70, turning hot

Saturday: High of 88, low of 70, hot and humid

Sunday: High of 86, low of 65, mostly sunny