NEXT Weather: Prepare for a wet Monday evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Sunday is a bit unpleasant with muggy conditions throughout the region, but Monday is worth attention already as showers will make for an inconvenient drive home from work.

The first half of our Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy before scattered showers and thunderstorm will begin to develop through the afternoon.

Abundant moisture in the air today will result in some areas of locally heavy rain which could result in some flooding. That said, the threat for severe weather today will be low. High temperatures will be near normal in the middle 80s. Most of the rain will taper off through tonight, but mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog will remain into early Monday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the middle of Monday, but a larger area of storms will roll in from the west Monday afternoon/evening.

An early look at possible storm arrivals on Monday CBS News Philadelphia

The entire area will have a SLIGHT (2 on 0-5 scale) for severe weather with damaging winds and large hail being the primary threats. Timing of the severe threat will need to be fine-tuned, but right now it looks like it'll move into our western counties between 4-6 p.m, the Philly area and south Jersey between 5-8 p.m. and the Shore between 8-10 p.m.

The Philadelphia area is under a 'Slight' threat for severe weather o Monday. The primary concerns will be damaging winds and large hail. CBS Philadelphia

In addition to the threat of damaging winds, hail and a small risk for a tornado the storms that roll through Monday will have the potential to produce locally heavy rain. This could result in some minor flooding in areas, especially those with poor drainage. Rainfall totals Monday could range between a 0.25"-1" with some isolated locations picking up a little more.

Better news ahead though, as drier weather is likely to move in by the end of the week.