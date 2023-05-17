Several counties under Frost Advisory Thursday as cold front moves in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Don't put away your coats just yet. A cold front is headed for the Philadelphia region.

Cold front brings cooler temps



A cold front swept through the area Tuesday night and now cooler and drier air has started to spill in from the Northwest.

While this will promote plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only peak in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon, according to CBS Meteorologist Grant Gilmore.

As the sun sets this evening, temperatures will begin to drop off pretty quickly, thanks to clear skies and the continued northwesterly flow. Most of the Philadelphia metro and lower Delaware Valley will have low temperatures in the low 40s, but even cooler temperatures are expected to the north and west.

Frost and freeze alerts tonight



Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester, Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks Counties all have a Frost Advisory in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures in these locations will likely not drop to freezing, but low temperatures in the mid-upper 30s could be cold enough to produce some areas of frost. As a result, sensitive outdoor vegetation could be killed or damaged if left uncovered.

Temperatures will drop even lower into the Poconos, where lows could even dip below freezing for some. Ahead of the chilly temperatures, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a Freeze Warning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday for Carbon and Monroe Counties in Pennsylvania.

It will turn cold tonight, with a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory issued for portions of our region. Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. #pawx #njwx pic.twitter.com/FkNwepeHzL — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 17, 2023

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive plants. Make sure if you have planted any spring flowers, garden plants or any potted plants, to bring them inside or protect them from the cold temperatures overnight.

Spring frost/freeze won't last for long

The good news is, the chilly temperatures will not hang around that long. After Thursday morning's crisp start, temperatures Thursday afternoon will return to near 70 degrees.

It'll be another cool night Thursday night, but temperatures don't look to be as cold or concerning for sensitive plants. The warmth will then continue to build with highs back into the low and middle 70s for Friday and Saturday afternoons.

