Thousands hit Jersey Shore to soak up beautiful weather

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- With unseasonably hot temperatures Thursday, thousands of people flocked to the Jersey Shore to soak in the sun.

In Ocean City, Famous Cookie Creamery opened early on the boardwalk to take advantage of the weather.

"Oh, we were supposed to open at 2 p.m. today, but beautiful weather, everyone's out," Justin DeRose, store manager, said. "The beach is full of beachgoers, earlier in the season than I'm used to seeing, and we're here to please the customer."

Luis Virella's family, who lives in Ocean City, spent the afternoon lounging on the beach and playing in the ocean.

"Three weeks ago, it was really cold. We came out here for the Easter egg hunt, and it was super cold. Last week, kind of cold," Virella said. "Now it's very warm, so we want to take advantage of this before it gets cold again."

Other families are also taking advantage of the weather, including Sara Dolan, who's visiting from Lumberton, New Jersey during her son's spring break.

"It's beautiful," Dolan said. "We're really soaking it all in."

DeRose hoped Thursday's crowds are preview of what's to come for beach season, which begins on Memorial Day weekend.