Philadelphia veterans receive awards, haircuts and bicycles at Vet Fest 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people came to Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday to honor U.S. military veterans at Vet Fest 2024.

The event was organized by the City of Philadelphia Office of Veterans Affairs and City Council President Kenyatta Johnson's office. The event began with a ceremony and speakers including Mayor Cherelle Parker and Johnson, who awarded 44 veterans individual city commendations and medals.

"It's an honor and a privilege to have this opportunity to celebrate our veterans who have done so much for our country," Johnson said. "My dad was a veteran, so for me, it's about making sure that we support them."

The event was the eighth of its kind hosted by the city, but after 2019, the pandemic put it on pause. When the Office of Veterans Affairs approached Johnson about bringing it back, he said it was an easy decision. They pulled the event together in three months.

"It's really important that we take time out of our schedules to acknowledge them," he said.

Cpl. Benjamin Berry, a 100-year-old WWII veteran featured on CBS News Philadelphia several times, was one of the speakers honored at the event. He said he was grateful to be included.

"It means our job, what we did for the United States Army, and the war efforts will not be lost," he said.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families had the opportunity to connect with more than 50 vendors that provided information about city job opportunities and local programs that support veterans. Many veterans received free haircuts and free bicycles. The charitable foundation associated with Ocean State Job Lot, a New Jersey-based discount store, gave away 200 bikes.

"Looking at what they need, what they get, and the gap — it's tremendous. And the government can't do it all. Private companies like ours have to step in and fill that gap," he said.

Tyrone Love, who served in the U.S. Army from 1991 to 2013, said he didn't have a bike until now.

"This is actually going to help me a lot, to stay in shape and look out for myself," Love said.

Shanda Taylor Boyd, who served as a military police officer and psychiatric nurse, sang the National Anthem at the event. She said the whole celebration was deeply meaningful.

"When you do something like this, it's a huge way to say, we appreciate you and your service was not in vain," she said. "When these warriors are having a tough time, a hard day, or they just need something to hold onto, maybe they'll remember something they got here."