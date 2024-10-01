Philadelphia police release photo of woman wanted in connection with shooting DoorDash driver

Philadelphia Police believe they've found car involved in fatal hit-and-run | Digital Brief

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in finding a 20-year-old woman wanted in connection with a shooting that injured a man in East Mount Airy while working with DoorDash on Monday night.

Police identified the woman as 20-year-old Vanessa Graystone and described her as 5-foot-2, having brown eyes and red hair. However, a photo provided by police shows Graystone with blue hair.

Graystone is said to live in the 1500 block of East Duval Street in East Mount Airy.

Police said the shooting happened Monday just before 5 p.m. in an alleyway on the 1500 block of East Johnson Street. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his back. The 29-year-old was critically injured and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

Police have not said if the victim is known to Graystone.

Anyone with information related to Graystone or the shooting is asked to call PPD's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270. People can also call or text a tip to the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).