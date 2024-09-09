Philadelphia tourism and hospitality businesses expect to benefit from Harris-Trump debate

Philadelphia businesses hope for boost from Harris-Trump presidential debate in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia gears up to host the U.S. presidential debate Tuesday, local businesses and hospitality workers are getting ready for an influx of visitors. According to Visit Philadelphia, 1,300 members of the media are expected to come into the city to cover the event, which will be at the National Constitution Center.

Hotels are already starting to see a positive economic impact, according to Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association. He said hotels started to experience higher volume starting Sunday night, a typically slow time for the industry.

"People like our front desk clerks, our bellmen, our housekeepers — they're all going to get extra hours this week, and it's going to be good for them and their families," Grose said.

He says he also expects the debate to be good for ride-hailing drivers and the local dining scene.

"It's a late-night crowd because the debate will finish most likely by 11 p.m.; people are going to want to go out afterward," he said. "So it will be very good for bars and restaurants in Old City."

P.J. Clarke's, located just three blocks from the debate venue, is adding extra waitstaff and extending its hours to accommodate the expected crowd.

"We are prepared and staffed, ready to go," said Michelle Zarallo, assistant general manager at P.J. Clarke's.

The restaurant plans to broadcast the debate on its TV screens and remain open past its usual Tuesday closing time of 8 p.m.

"We're definitely excited for the business it could bring," Zarallo said. "Even people who are traveling here to watch the debate from outside the city and such — it's an opportunity for us to gain more clientele."

Jenea Robinson, the vice president of communications for Visit Philadelphia, said it's fitting that the debate be held in this historic city.

"We're the city that hosted the first Continental Congress, a place where Founding Fathers gathered to debate the ideals that would shape this country," she said. "This is just hopefully a preview to what we're going to see in 2026 when we have more people come in for the World Cup."