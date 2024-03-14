Philadelphia trainer provides free exercises to those experiencing homelessness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In a world full of negativity, Ricardo Montack can sometimes be the light for people during their darkest moments.

"I feel like exercise is the best form of therapy," he said.

Montack, also known as "Reko the Trainer," is based in Philadelphia. He has several paying clients, but he also provides a service far more valuable than money.

"I connect with the people that are out in the streets dealing with daily life stresses. And other things that may be hard to cope with," he said. "I introduce them to exercise as a form of relief from depression to help with the mental health aspect and to just give them a way to feel better."

For the past two years, Montack has been training people experiencing homelessness for free. He meets them where they are — in some cases on the streets of Center City.

Montack also posts his workouts as well as helps tell their stories on his Instagram.

"I try not to judge and I give everybody a chance," he said.

Speaking of chances, Montack is taking advantage of his second chance. He did time in prison. He said exercise is what helped get him through it.

"I'm far from the person I was when I went it," he said.

Matthew Rhoten, who received a free workout from Montack on Thursday, said addiction is what led him on a path to homelessness. He said what Montack is doing can be life-changing.

"I think that's something we all struggle with on a daily, depression, anxiety and all these things," Rhoten said. "As we all know, working out can change that."

Montack also provides clothes and food to those experiencing homelessness, giving people like Rhoten hope.

"Everybody out here is somebody niece, nephew, brother, sister, uncle, father, mother, and like he said everybody deserves a chance at being seen," Rhoten said.

And for Montack, that's the lesson he wants people to learn. Those experiencing homelessness are human beings and deserve to be treated like it.

"I meet people and they're like I'm doing 50 pushups straight now and that really for me...It makes it all worth it," he said.

Montack said he wants to do more than give them free exercises.

He hopes to provide something that can be more life-changing, which is to get them on the streets entirely.