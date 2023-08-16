Man arrested after stealing boat in Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coast Guard made an arrest on the Delaware River after they say someone stole a docked sailboat from a marina in Philadelphia.
The theft happened at the Pier 5 marina on Penn's Landing.
Chopper 3 was over the river as authorities towed the boat back to shore. They found the boat about two miles from where it was stolen.
A 28-year-old man is now in Philadelphia police custody.
Investigators say he was also in possession of a stolen gun.
No injuries were reported.
