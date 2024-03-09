Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day parade route, road closures, parking restrictions: What you need to know

This is the largest balloon in the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

This is the largest balloon in the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

This is the largest balloon in the 2024 Philadelphia St. Patrick's Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- This Sunday, the streets of Philadelphia will be flooded with marching bands, Irish dancers, cultural groups and even a 40-foot-tall St. Patrick's Day balloon as the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade takes over the city.

Performers, musicians and, of course, Irish dancers will make their way down the parade route starting at 11:15 a.m. From the route to road closures and parking restrictions, here's everything you need to know to ensure you're all set ahead of the city's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Parade route

The parade will begin at 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard and will process through the historic Independence Mall area and end at Penn's Landing.

The main performance area and grandstands will be at 5th and Market Streets.

Road closures

Market Street between 6th Street and 5th Street will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday

From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the following streets will be closed:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 20th Street and 15th Street

20th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

19th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

18th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

17th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

16th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

15th Street between Market Street and Arch Street

From 10:30 a.m. (or earlier depending on traffic) to 3:30 p.m.

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street and Juniper Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

Market Street between Juniper Street and 2nd Street

All cross streets on Market Street from 13th Street to 5th Street, between Chestnut Street and Arch Street

Parking restrictions

The following locations will be marked as "Temporary No Parking" zones until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting at 6 a.m.

1400-2000 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Starting at 5 a.m.

5th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Race Street

Race Street between 5th Street and 6th Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 2nd Street

Public transportation

SEPTA bus routes 2, 4, 5, 12, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 42, 44, 45, 47, 47M, 48, 49, 57, 61, 124 and 125 will be rerouted from their normal routes through Center City and Old City from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.