Bands of clouds could impact solar eclipse viewing in Philadelphia, Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Delaware Valley woke up to a chilly but beautiful morning Monday. While temperatures started in the 30s, they'll climb into the upper 60s today, bringing us the warmest day of April so far.

The day stays mild, dry and partly sunny, but some bands of clouds could impact how the region views the upcoming solar eclipse. Here's what you need to know.

What time is the solar eclipse today?

In the Philadelphia area, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 2:08 p.m. ET.

Then at 3:23 p.m., we'll reach 90% totality, a phenomenon that will last for about four minutes.

The eclipse then ends at 4:35 p.m.

If you plan to watch the eclipse, make sure you're wearing a pair of safety glasses!

Will skies be clear for the eclipse?

That's the question on the minds of everyone eager to watch the last total solar eclipse over the lower 48 states until 2044.

This morning, there were some dense clouds out to the northwest, including over State College, but showers were starting to fall apart as they moved east. The concern is that some of those clouds will move into the Delaware Valley in the early afternoon.

According to meteorologist Kate Bilo, around 2 p.m. we should see some breaks in the cloud cover in Philadelphia, right when the eclipse begins.

Then at 3:30 p.m. right around 90% totality, some bands of clouds could continue to break up. Hopefully, during the greatest point of totality, we'll get enough breaks in the clouds to see the eclipse.

Then clouds move out around 4:30 p.m. as the celestial spectacle moves out.

Looking ahead to this week

Tuesday will see sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon with temperatures well into the 70s.

Showers move in Tuesday into Wednesday, but the bigger system we're tracking comes late Thursday. This round could come with rain and wind gusts up to 40 mph. Stick with the NEXT Weather team as we keep an eye on this system throughout the week.

7-day forecast

Monday: High of 67, mild and some sun

Tuesday: High of 76, low of 47, very warm

Wednesday: High of 69, low of 55, mild, showers

Thursday: High of 70, low of 58, windy and rain late

Friday: High of 64, low of 58, breezy with few showers

Saturday: High of 61, low of 48, breezy and cooler

Sunday: High of 67, low of 44, PM shower possible

