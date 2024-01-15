Watch CBS News
Philadelphia shoppers stock up on shovels, salt ahead of winter storm after two years without much snow

By Kerri Corrado, Ed Specht

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hats, salt, shovels: Philadelphia shoppers stock up on winter essentials
Hats, salt, shovels: Philadelphia shoppers stock up on winter essentials 01:49

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Shovel shopping was at the top of the to-do list for many Monday afternoon at Stanley's Hardware on Ridge Avenue in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia. 

"I just came in from L.A. about six months ago, so this is going to be my first winter in Philly. I am utterly unprepared," Steven Marks, of Roxborough, said. 

Salt, which many said they haven't had to use in a while, was also a popular purchase. 

"Actually we had so much salt from previous years that we are thrilled to put it on the shelf and hopefully move through some of it," store manager Alex Jaconski said. 

Shoppers said they were able to grab some last-minute items just in time for the winter weather. 

"I think everyone who comes in tends to be last-minute or at least we see a little last-minute all the time," Jaconski said. "That's why we are here." 

Many shoppers told CBS News Philadelphia they are going to hunker down and watch the Eagles game

While they are feeling a little "salty" about the season, fans are hoping a win will warm their souls.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 5:56 PM EST

