Philadelphia weather: Arctic blast settles in, tracking two chances for snow this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A NEXT Weather Alert is currently in effect through Sunday as the Delaware Valley braces for a long stretch of dangerous cold and some accumulating snow.

What we're tracking

A blast of arctic air has settled over the region, and another round of frigid air is set to move in alter in the week. Breezy conditions will eventually let-up midweek, but prepare to dress for dangerous wind chills Friday into the weekend.

We're also looking at accumulating snow Monday night into Tuesday, and then again on Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the entire region Monday afternoon until early Tuesday morning.

Dangerously cold temperatures

If you prefer warmer weather, this won't be welcome news. This week the region will experience some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in several years. Monday through Thursday temps will struggle to make it above freezing, with wind chills making it feel like the teens and single digits. Up in the Poconos, it'll feel like below zero at times.

The coldest days of the week are Wednesday, high of 23 and low of 16, and Saturday, high of 27 and low of 18 degrees.

Air this cold can lead to frostbite, burst pipes, frozen standing water, car issues, and even fires from improper use of space heaters or stoves.

First round of snow

The first round of snow starts around 7 p.m. Monday along the Jersey Shore, with the heaviest amounts falling there closer to 10 p.m.

Around Philadelphia, snow picks up overnight and continues until midday Tuesday.

Across South Jersey, Delaware and the I-95 corridor, we're looking at about 1-3 inches of snow. Areas to the north and west could see 2-4 inches, though Meteorologist Kate Bilo says some spots could see smaller amounts of snow if pockets of dry air mix in with this system.

However, the storm track and timing could change slightly before Monday night, so keep an eye on CBS Philadelphia for the latest forecast updates.

Second round of snow

The next batch of snow comes late Thursday night through Friday evening. This is shaping up to be a bigger storm with several inches of snow possible. Again, timing and track could change in the coming days.

7-day forecast:

Monday: High of 31

Tuesday: High of 35, low of 28

Wednesday: High of 28, low of 17

Thursday: High of 32, low of 21

Friday: High of 31, low of 27

Saturday: High of 26, low of 18

Sunday: High of 29