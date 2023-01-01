Police: At least 9 people shot in Philly since beginning of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The new year in Philadelphia began with multiple gunshot victims. Officials tell CBS3 there have been at least eight shootings in Philadelphia since midnight on New Year's Day.

The year started with an 87-year-old woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder in Port Richmond, police say. This incident happened at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday on the 3400 block of Salmon Street. She was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital where she was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in this incident.

In East Frankford, a 30-year-old man was shot in the left leg and side around 1 a.m. Sunday, police say. It happened on Tackawanna Street near Torresdale Avenue.

Authorities say the man was taken to Temple Hospital and underwent surgery and was placed in stable condition. Officials later said that the woman shot the man in self-defense as she was being assaulted by him. They also add that the woman had a license to carry.

The man is considered a suspect, police say. Police recovered the gun used in that shooting.

Then, shortly before 2 a.m., a 19-year-old man in West Philadelphia suffered a gunshot wound to the neck, was transported to an area hospital in a private car and placed in stable condition.

Just a few minutes after 2 a.m. in Strawberry Mansion, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck, police say. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition. Police say the incident on the 3300 block of Ridge Avenue remains under investigation and that they have a suspect in this case.

At around 2:30 a.m. in North Philadelphia, two shooting victims were transported to Temple University Hospital. The shooting happened on the 1900 block of North 3rd Street.

An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and a 15-year-old boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left bicep and right forearm, police tell CBS3. Both men are in stable condition. The shooting is under investigation.

Shortly before 4 a.m. in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, a 24-year-old man was shot in the left forearm, authorities say. Police arrived on the 2800 block of North Lawrence Street and transported the victim to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Seconds after 4:30 a.m., a 38-year-old man showed up with graze wounds to the head at Temple Hospital, authorities say. Investigators were able to locate the place of the shooting to a home on the 2500 block of Ridge Drive in North Philadelphia. The man was placed in stable condition and the shooting remains under investigation.

The last reported incident by Philadelphia police overnight happened around 5 a.m. A 34-year-old man showed up at Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left thigh. The shooting happened in Philadelphia's Nicetown section on the 4100 block of North Broad Street, police say. The man was placed in stable condition and the shooting remains under investigation.

In 2022, Philadelphia's homicide rate surpassed the 500 mark in December. Still, that is a decrease to the year before when 562 were killed.