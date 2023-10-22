Man found in car with multiple gunshot wounds died after shooting in Tioga: police

Digital Brief: Oct. 21, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed a man died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday night.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being found with gunshot wounds throughout his body inside a black Honda on the 1800 block of West Tioga Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and there are no arrests at this time.