Man found in car with multiple gunshot wounds died after shooting in Tioga: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed a man died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday night.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being found with gunshot wounds throughout his body inside a black Honda on the 1800 block of West Tioga Street, police said.

The man was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.

No weapons were recovered and there are no arrests at this time.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 9:29 PM

