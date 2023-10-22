Man found in car with multiple gunshot wounds died after shooting in Tioga: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police confirmed a man died after a shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga section Saturday night.
A 42-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital after being found with gunshot wounds throughout his body inside a black Honda on the 1800 block of West Tioga Street, police said.
The man was pronounced dead around 8 p.m.
No weapons were recovered and there are no arrests at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.