Philadelphia shooting: Man shot multiple times dropped off at hospital by stolen vehicle; another man injured

By Danielle Ellis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after a double shooting in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.

Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Place, where they discovered roughly 40 gun shell casings, according to police. 

One victim was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. The second victim, who was shot in the leg, is expected to be okay, police said.

Both were dropped off at Jefferson Hospital. Investigators said the car that took the men to the hospital and fled turned out to be stolen.

No one is in custody. 

First published on June 18, 2023 / 9:00 AM

