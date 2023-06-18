4-year-old shot in quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia Saturday night, police say.

Police responded to 1700 Ringgold Street and say a four-year-old was shot once in the chest, a 55-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg and once in the left hand, a 58-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh, and a 29-year-old man shot once in the left wrist.

All four were taken to Presbyterian by a private car and the three adults are expected to be OK.

Police say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.

