4-year-old shot in quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A four-year-old boy is in critical condition after a quadruple shooting in South Philadelphia Saturday night, police say.
Police responded to 1700 Ringgold Street and say a four-year-old was shot once in the chest, a 55-year-old woman was shot once in the right leg and once in the left hand, a 58-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh, and a 29-year-old man shot once in the left wrist.
All four were taken to Presbyterian by a private car and the three adults are expected to be OK.
Police say there are no arrests at this time and no weapons were recovered.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.