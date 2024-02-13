Watch CBS News
Crime

Man, woman fatally shot inside car in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man, woman shot and killed inside car in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
Man, woman shot and killed inside car in Nicetown-Tioga, police say 00:16

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man and woman were fatally shot inside a car in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section on Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street at around 3:45 p.m.

snapshot.jpg

Police said the man and woman were both shot multiple times inside the car and pronounced dead by medics on the scene. 

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, authorities said. 

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.