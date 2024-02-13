Man, woman fatally shot inside car in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section: police

Man, woman shot and killed inside car in Nicetown-Tioga, police say

Man, woman shot and killed inside car in Nicetown-Tioga, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man and woman were fatally shot inside a car in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga section on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened on the 3600 block of North 17th Street at around 3:45 p.m.

Police said the man and woman were both shot multiple times inside the car and pronounced dead by medics on the scene.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, authorities said.