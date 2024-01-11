Arrest made in connection to 2022 mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect was arrested in connection to a mass shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section in 2022 that left nine people injured on Thursday, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for a second suspect already in custody on an unrelated charge, police said. The suspect hasn't been identified because they're a juvenile and yet to be formally charged, authorities said.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Smith-Davis, of North Philadelphia, faces charges, including attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault in violation of the Uniform Firearms Act and more related offenses.

Police said 24th District officers responded to 800 East Allegheny Avenue on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2022, on reports of a person with a gun and multiple people shot in the area. They said they arrived and found nine people with gunshot wounds.

All nine people were taken to Temple University Hospital. Police said four were listed as critical and five were listed as stable following the shooting.

Police said the nine people who were shot took shelter and safety at a bar on 800 block East Allegheny Avenue after being startled by gunshots while being at various businesses along the area.

The investigation is ongoing.