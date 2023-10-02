Watch CBS News
Man shot in chest, killed in North Philadelphia: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man has died after being shot in the chest in North Philadelphia Sunday evening, police said. 

Police responded to the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of West Pike Street just after 5:45 p.m. where they found a man in a car shot in the chest. 

The 24-year-old was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 6:15 p.m. 

There were no weapons recovered or any arrests made, according to police. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
October 1, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

