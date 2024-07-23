Watch CBS News
Local News

15-year-old girl shot in neck in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles return to training camp | Digital Brief
Philadelphia Eagles return to training camp | Digital Brief 02:02

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday night, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street just after 8:15 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the 15-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered. 

Earlier Tuesday in the city's Oxford Circle section, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot four times and killed. Police said more than 50 shots were fired and they're looking for several suspects with automatic weapons in connection with the deadly shooting. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.