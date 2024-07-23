15-year-old girl shot in neck in Philadelphia's Logan section, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot in the neck in Philadelphia's Logan section on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of West Loudon Street just after 8:15 p.m., according to police.

Police said the 15-year-old was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Earlier Tuesday in the city's Oxford Circle section, police said a 16-year-old boy was shot four times and killed. Police said more than 50 shots were fired and they're looking for several suspects with automatic weapons in connection with the deadly shooting.