Video: Police release surveillance footage of shooting that injured 2 teenagers in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video of a shooting that injured two teenagers in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section on Friday. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were shot on Thursday on Willows Avenue near 54th Street.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. He was placed in critical condition.

The 14-year-old boy was shot once in his right side and placed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators are looking for a white Dodge Charger with a New Jersey license plate in connection to the shooting.