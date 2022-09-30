Watch CBS News
Video: Police release surveillance footage of shooting that injured 2 teenagers in Kingsessing

Philadelphia police release surveillance video from double shooting that injured 2 teenagers
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video of a shooting that injured two teenagers in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section on Friday. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were shot on Thursday on Willows Avenue near 54th Street.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head. He was placed in critical condition. 

The 14-year-old boy was shot once in his right side and placed in critical but stable condition. 

Investigators are looking for a white Dodge Charger with a New Jersey license plate in connection to the shooting. 

September 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

