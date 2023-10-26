Kingsessing store employee shoots, kills robbery suspect: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A store employee shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery inside a market in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police say.

The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. at Happy Day Food Market & Deli on the 1300 block of South 58th Street in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Authorities say a 28-year-old man wearing gloves and a mask partially covering his face pointed a gun at employees as he went behind the counter and started taking cash from the register.

That's when one of those employees, a man in his early twenties, drew his own gun and fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him in the chest and torso.

He was pronounced dead by medics inside the store at 10:45 p.m.

"You can clearly see that there's money on the scene and you can clearly see that at least one of the 28-year-old's pockets is stuffed with money," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "We believe that was the money that he was taking from the cash register during the robbery when he was shot by the store employee."

Police say that employee is cooperating with homicide detectives.

There were at least two other employees and a customer inside the store at the time who police are interviewing as witnesses.

The store has been the target of at least one other robbery in the past.