Man shot, killed in Philadelphia while holding 1-year-old son, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood while holding his 1-year-old son Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 3200 block of D Street at around 6:21 p.m. for a shooting and said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times.

According to family members, the man was sitting on his front porch holding his 1-year-old son, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said to CBS News Philadelphia.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and was later pronounced dead at 6:46 p.m.

Small said two suspects dressed in all black drove down D Street on a red scooter and fired 25 shots at the man and he suffered gunshot wounds to his head, chest and torso. The suspects were last seen on the red scooter going north.

The 1-year-old son was found about a block away with scrapes to the head and legs and police believe the father might have dropped him causing the minor scrapes, Small said.

Police are reviewing surveillance and talking to witnesses. The motive for the deadly shooting is unknown at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Homicide Detectives at 215-686-3334. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).