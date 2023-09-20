Watch CBS News
Man shot multiple times, killed in Grays Ferry: police

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man dies after shooting in Grays Ferry in South Philadelphia
Man dies after shooting in Grays Ferry in South Philadelphia 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section on Wednesday morning, police said. 

The shooting happened just after 10:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. 

The 24-year-old was shot multiple times throughout his body and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, according to police. He was pronounced dead at 10:50 a.m.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests have been made so far, police said. 

First published on September 20, 2023 / 6:09 PM

