Man charged for fatally shooting man who attempted to steal his car in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

A man was charged with murder for shooting and killing another man who attempted to steal his car in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood on Friday, police said.

Police said Sunday that 39-year-old Sherwayne Garrison was charged with murder for shooting and killing a 48-year-old man last week after he tried to steal his car at Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street.

According to police, Garrison was using the ATM and left his car running while a 48-year-old man jumped in and attempted to steal it.

Garrison, a licensed gun owner, then fired into the car and shot the 48-year-old in the head.

The shooting victim was taken to Temple University Hospital on Friday and pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m., police said.

The 48-year-old's identity isn't known at this time.