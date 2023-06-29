Philadelphia shooting: Police looking for 3 men after 5-year-old, grandfather shot

Police looking for 3 suspects in Saturday's shooting of 5-year-old child, grandfather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for three suspects in connection to Saturday's shooting of a 5-year-old boy and his 71-year-old grandfather outside a busy gas station in Southwest Philadelphia.

More than 50 yellow evidence markers littered the street near 61st and Passyunk Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia after dozens of shots were fired outside an Exxon gas station, according to police.

The shootout began just before 6 p.m. Saturday evening in a public place surrounded by businesses. Police believe a white Nissan was targeted.

Police said a 71-year-old grandfather was shot in his side and was found on the ground outside the car and his 5-year-old grandson was sitting in a Batman car seat when he was shot in the shoulder.

Police said a third person inside the Nissan with the 5-year-old ran away before officers arrived.

The grandfather is in critical condition, but both victims are expected to survive.

Police said they are looking for 21-year-old Antwan Grimes, 22-year-old Keon Smith, and 19-year-old Amir Johnson. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

