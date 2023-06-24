Watch CBS News
Grandfather, 5-year-old grandson shot near Southwest Philadelphia gas station: police

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A grandfather is in critical condition and a 5-year-old grandson was injured after a double shooting near a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday, police say.

Police say the 71-year-old grandfather was shot on the left side while passing a gas station on 61st Passyunk Avenue. The 5-year-old grandson was shot in the right shoulder and will be OK.

The grandfather was taken to Presbyterian and the grandson was taken to CHOP.

There are no arrests at this time and no weapon has been recovered.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 6:41 PM

