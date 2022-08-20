Philadelphia School District workers vote to authorize strike ahead of school year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – School starts in over a week for the Philadelphia School District. But it comes as about 2,000 district workers have approved a strike.

"We are ready, we are ready to strike," a group of School District workers chanted.

Under a scorching sun, School District workers, part of Local 32BJ, chanted for change in Philadelphia.

"If the School District continues not to respect us, protect us, or pay us we'll be forced to do what we need to do," John Bynum, the assistant district leader of Local 32BJ, said.

On Saturday, the union, which represents about 2,000 Philadelphia School District workers voted yes to authorize a strike if negotiations continue to stall.

Employees include bus drivers, bus attendants, bus mechanics, building cleaners, building engineers, and trades workers.

"Our members have done everything they can for these schools," Gabe Morgan, the vice president of Local 32BJ, said. "They've given back in every crisis they've worked through the pandemic, it's time the new superintendent to show his commitment to them."

They're asking The District for better wages after they say they were forced to take a pay cut during the pandemic, along with active shooter training.

Union members temporarily blocked the intersection of Broad St and Spring Garden. They’re asking for better wages, saying some employees make $14. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/HWH5pZ0h86 — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) August 20, 2022

"Times are changing, you know what I mean? We having things that's happening right now with gun violence and that nature and we need that training to know how to react to that," Charnel Brownlee, a Philadelphia School District Bus Operator, said.

To make their message clear, members marched from Benjamin Franklin High School to Spring Garden and Broad Streets, where they temporarily blocked the intersection.

Organizers say their contract expires Aug. 31. They're hoping they won't have to strike.

"I hope not, I really hope not," James Anderson, a bus instructor, said. "Because it's not worth it because the kids got to go to school, teachers gotta teach and we got to work."

CBS3 also reached out to the Philadelphia School District for a response to this vote, but we haven't heard back yet.