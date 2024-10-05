Sunny skies, unseasonably warm in Philadelphia ahead of Phillies NLDS opener

Welcome to the weekend!

It's going to be a beautiful sunny and warm fall weekend with one or two spots possibly hitting 80° on Saturday.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Absolutely gorgeous for the Phillies games. Our NEXT weather maker arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning with another round of rain showers and clouds, but those shower chances end by mid-a.m. Monday and the sun comes back quickly.

After that, we'll welcome a brisk and cool pattern next week with highs only in the 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

Speaking of 40s, so far this season the coolest we've had is 54° back on Sept. 9, yet the average first occurrence of low temps in the 40s is Sept. 30. I think we dip into the 40s by midweek as that cooler air moves in from the north.

Turning to the tropics, Kirk continues to be a major Category 4 hurricane but is heading toward the North Atlantic. Leslie is now a hurricane as well but poses little to no landfall threat at this point.

As always, the Next Weather Team will keep you and your family ahead of the storm and alert you to potential impacts.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, nice. High 79, Low 61.

Sunday: Sunny. High 77, Low 52.

Monday: A.M. shower. High 73, Low 59.

Tuesday: Cool, bright. High 69, Low 53.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 67, Low 47.

Thursday: Sunny, cool. High 64, Low 47.

Friday: Showers possible. High 70, Low 52.

