As Rosh Hashana begins, Philadelphia's Jewish community prays for peace

As Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year, begins, Iran's recent attack on Israel and the ongoing war are weighing heavily on the hearts and minds of those in Philadelphia's Jewish community.

Bettyruth Walter lives in Philadelphia, but her daughter Caroline and her family live in Tel Aviv. They took shelter for an hour as Iran launched an onslaught of missiles into Israel earlier this week.

"The missiles going back and forth, the bombs going back and forth; it happens so frequently," Walter said. "I said to Caroline, 'It's the High Holidays, people who want to go to a synagogue, can they go?' She said, 'Certainly, there are bomb shelters under there too.' … They lead their lives, and it's a little unnerving when you're sitting here."

Rabbi Yochonon Goldman leads the B'Nai Abraham Chabad in Society Hill. The historic synagogue was built in Philadelphia more than a century ago. Goldman is preparing for Rosh Hashana, which is Wednesday through Friday and marks the beginning of the High Holiday season.

"This is an intensely spiritual time of the year where we get the energy that we need to be able to face the challenges ahead," Goldman said.

"This has been an extremely difficult year for the people of Israel and Jews around the world," he said.

Rosh Hashana services are expected to be higher than ever as the Jewish community marks one year since the Hamas terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, in Israel.

"Rosh Hashana is a new opportunity, and so we focus on the new year ahead," Goldman said. "We pray to God that the year ahead will be a year of peace."

Thankfully, Walter's family is safe, and this High Holiday season, she is praying for peace in the year ahead.