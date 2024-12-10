Holiday lights back at Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House: "It feels like we didn't miss out on anything"

With a countdown and the flip of a switch, the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia turned into a mini North Pole on Chestnut Street Tuesday night. Dozens braved the misty weather while others peered out from their windows to see the magic happen.

For the Sanchez family and so many others living here, this place is home for the holidays.

"To be here and be all together and celebrating the holidays, Christmas lights and Christmas trees [under] one roof — incredible. It's just complete," Eva Sanchez said. CBS News Philadelphia first talked to the Florida family during the annual RMHC Telethon last month.

Tuesday night's celebration was complete with s'mores, games and most importantly, the entire family back together again.

"I love Christmas lights back in Florida, so I'm used to all of this, and it's amazing," Zayden Sanchez said.

This time last year, Zayden was hospitalized, just finding out he had cancer. Not long after, the teenager came to Philadelphia with his mom for treatment at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

His dad and his little sister joined them in the City of Brotherly Love a few months later.

"I thought we were going to miss out on Christmas and everything — I didn't know they were going to have all of this going on. It feels like we didn't miss out on anything," Jeno Sanchez said.

The event, though, was more than the dazzling lights — there was a 14-foot tree and caroling. It also honored a visionary.

At 39th and Chestnut streets, Dr. Audrey Evans, the co-founder of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, lives on as the honorary street name for the block.

"When you drive by and you see the block of Dr. Audrey Evans Way, know that there's hope," Susan Campbell, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Philadelphia region, said.

That hope has spanned over 50 years for Ronald McDonald House charities, and it's hoping that extends to the Sanchez family after Zayden received a bone marrow transplant with his mom as his donor.

"We're 100% showing donor cells, which means his body is excepting his transplant. Which is all we can ask for! That's my Christmas gift for a while. I'm happy with that — yeah! " Eva said, holding back tears.