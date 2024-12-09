Rittenhouse Square holiday tree lighting: When and how to watch

The holiday tree in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square will be lit up for the season on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024!

Join CBS News Philadelphia, IBEW Local 98, the Friends of Rittenhouse Square and the Greater Philadelphia Choral Society for the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.

There will be giveaways, and two restaurants along the square will provide refreshments: enjoy hot cocoa courtesy of Parc and snacks from Scarpetta.

Our NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kate Bilo will be on hand to help flip the switch.

There might be some rain on Monday, but it looks to taper off in the evening. Once it's go time, we expect the weather to be cloudy with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s.

Rittenhouse Square sits in Center City between 18th and 20th streets south of Walnut Street.

If you can't make it to the event, you can watch it live right here in the video player above. Feel free to bookmark this page or just come back to CBSPhiladelphia.com at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9!