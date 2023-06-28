Philadelphia renames part of Broad Street Jerry Blavat Way in honor of legendary DJ
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a special dedication ceremony to honor Jerry Blavat.
The city is honoring the late and groundbreaking DJ by renaming a portion of Broad Street after him.
There's a full block party happening to honor Blavat. The legendary DJ who went by "The Geator with the Heater" and "The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce" died in January following a short illness.
He was a fixture in the city and down the Shore for more than 60 years and with the street renaming his legacy will live on.
He was also inducted into the Philadelphia Music Hall of Fame in 1993. In addition to the intersection, a plaque in his honor sits at Broad and Locust.
The city is hosting an oldies dance party Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
