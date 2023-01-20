Jerry Blavat, legendary Philadelphia DJ, dies at 82

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Legendary Philadelphia DJ and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jerry Blavat has died at age 82, a family friend tells CBS News Philadelphia.

As a teenager Blavat got into the business on the original American Bandstand with DJ Bob Horn. Blavat became a regular on the show and went on to DJ throughout the area.

Blavat was known as "the Geator with the Heater." He hosted live dances and pioneered the "oldies" format on the radio, and got many acts their big break, like the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers, according to the Kimmel Center. As late as this fall, Blavat was still hosting dance events, playing "oldies but goodies."

In 1972, he opened the club "Memories" in Margate, N.J.

Blavat wrote a book "You Only Rock Once," in which he discussed relationships with Sammy Davis, Dick Clark and even Angelo Bruno, an underworld leader who Blavat knew from the neighborhood.

In 1998, Blavat was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Blavat had a spot on the Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame on Broad Street as well.

One of Blavat's shows featured the debut appearance of Dionne Warwick, he told New Jersey Stage magazine. He later appeared in the documentary "Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over," which is streaming on HBO Max.

He had postponed a January 28 show at the Kimmel Center, saying in a Facebook post that "very reluctantly I had to take the advice of my doctors and medical team to hold off on all performances until my physical therapy was complete and I was strong enough to be out there again."