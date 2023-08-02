Philadelphia reaches settlement regarding asbestos in schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A settlement was reached regarding the inspection of school buildings by the city of Philadelphia and the School District.

The lawsuit was linked to asbestos, a material that is linked to various health problems.

Six buildings closed in the past year alone due to issues with the material. It has taken five months to reach the settlement.

The agreement included twice yearly inspections of school buildings by the district. It also required the district to post online reports from the inspections in a timely manner.

$2.5 million from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health was said to be going to data management improvement in connection to environmental hazard reporting.