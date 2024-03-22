Philadelphia native, Emmy Award-winner Quinta Brunson named 2024 Temple University commencement speaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia native and Emmy Award-winning actress, Quinta Brunson will add another title to her resume this May as Temple University's 2024 commencement ceremony speaker. She will then be awarded an honorary degree from the university, Temple announced Friday afternoon.

Brunson's Philadelphia roots go beyond just growing up in the city. The "Abbott Elementary" star and show creator was a former Temple Owl in the university's Klein College of Media and Communication.

During her time at Temple, the Emmy Award-winning actress was a part of Temple University Television's first student-produced comedy variety show, "Temple Smash." After her first year, Brunson moved to Southern California to focus on her career in comedy in the land of Hollywood.

"We are thrilled to recognize Quinta Brunson for her remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to her craft," Temple President Richard M. Englert said in Friday's announcement. "Quinta embodies the spirit of Temple's commitment to creativity, innovation, and social impact. Her talent, authenticity, and trailblazing spirit inspire us all."

Brunson will speak at the commencement ceremony on Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. in the Liacouras Center. On Tuesday, May 7, Klein College will present Brunson with the 2024 Lew Klein Excellence in the Media Award for her work highlighting and empowering underrepresented voices, according to the university's announcement.

Temple University has a history of awarding honorary degrees. Past recipients include Bishop Desmond Tutu, U.S. Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, and basketball Coach Dawn Staley.