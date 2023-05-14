Hundreds of mail-in ballots have issues ahead of Philadelphia primary election

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia City Commissioners say there are issues with over 800 mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

In some, they have been unable to verify proof of identification.

The city commissioners have a list of Philly residents whose proof of identification has not yet been verified on their website.

The city commissioners say if the ballots aren't corrected by Monday, May 22, the Board of Elections will not be able to count the voter's mail-in/absentee ballot.

In others, the ballots were not properly signed, dated or sealed in the secrecy envelope.

The city is strongly advising voters on the list to request a replacement ballot at the County Board of Elections office in City Hall Room 140 on Monday, May 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm, or on Election Day from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Correcting the ballot would avoid potential rejection.

Voters unable to travel to the Board's office due to a disability may authorize an agent to pick up a replacement ballot and return it by using the Designated Agent Form.