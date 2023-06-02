"Biggest Pride flag in Philadelphia history" to debut at Philly Pride 365's march

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2023 Philadelphia Pride March and Festival is this weekend. There has been a lot of preparation for the event, including the making of a massive Pride flag.

A 200-foot-long Pride flag will debut this weekend during Philadelphia's march and festival. The flag was made in Gettysburg.

"We wanted to keep it home here in Pennsylvania and bring it home to Philadelphia," Tyrell Brown, Galaei executive director and community organizer, said. "We go big or go home here in Philadelphia. So we wanted the biggest Pride flag. I think it's the biggest Pride flag in Philadelphia history and I also think it's bigger than New York's."

People can see the Pride flag on march day Sunday.

Brown said they'll be kicking the march off at 6th and Walnut Streets, with speeches at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. kick-off. They'll then head into the Gayborhood with a bunch of smaller Pride flags too.

"I think it's a big statement, a big statement that hate does not live here," Brown said. "We're not encouraging it to come here and the way that we drive it out is with representation and love, and this is a visual representation."