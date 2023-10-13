Philadelphia students' early childhood education internships become paying jobs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At KenCrest Learning Center, former high school students' senior internships turned into paying jobs.

Inspiring toddlers is more than just earning a paycheck.

Teacher assistant Shytina Jones starts every morning making sure the kids' little hands are clean before the start of the day's lessons.

"The reason why we wash our hands is to get all the germs off from whatever they touch outside," Jones tells them.

Jones is busy keeping an eye on 2- and 3-year-olds.

"I didn't really think I was going to work with kids when I got older, but it's really fun," Jones said.

As she ran towards the back of the classroom to deal with a crying child, we spotted a familiar face: Mikail Grant.

We remember Mikail when he was a senior in high school sitting in early childhood classes at KenCrest, since then he's graduated and now he's writing lesson plans.

"It's a funny stage with the kids, how they are old enough to be independent but they still need help," Grant said.

Another senior we know, Miyon Jones, has a sunny disposition.

"Yes I love kids, kids are amazing," Jones said.

Part of the reason Miyon wanted to go into early childhood education is to make sure students, even at these young ages, see role models that look like them.

"Representation matters for multiple reasons, because when you see somebody who looks like you, the same complexion, the same color, it makes a difference for you to have hope in your life when there is no hope," Jones said.

"They teaching me, I'm teaching them," he added.

And it's working.