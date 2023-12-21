Philadelphia police officers treat community members to Target shopping spree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police officers joined together to help children and families in need this holiday season. While building community relationships, officers assisted and treated 10 children to a Christmas shopping trip Thursday evening.

Christmas is still four days away, but at the Target off of City Avenue, Santa came early, courtesy of the National Black Police Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter and the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

This is the third year in a row the organizations have treated kids, families and the elderly in need, randomly selecting them for a shopping spree ahead of Christmas.

"It means a lot to me because people look at [the police] in different ways, and I'm so grateful for what they're doing, and I thank them for everything that they do," Elizabeth Stokes, of Nicetown-Tioga, said. Stokes bought toys and dolls for her granddaughter during the event.

The Greater Philadelphia chapter of the National Black Police Association started this practice three years ago as a way of giving back to the community, while also promoting its mission to make a tangible difference in the lives of community members and bridge the gap between police and residents.

"I'm really excited and thankful," Zaniyah, of South Philadelphia, said.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Department's Graduation Day helps add ranks and celebrates diversity

"It's heartwarming," Maya Anderson, a Philadelphia police officer, said. "It shows that we're not just outside patrolling, we actually care about the community, we want to help the community. It meant a lot, just getting the time to go around and actually get to know people... I loved it."

As for what was purchased with this most generous gift: It ran the gamut. Eighth grader Jaylen Marcellus, who says he wants to be a police officer to better his life and help his family, got a PlayStation 5.

"This is actually the day that I could actually get the things I want," Marcellus said. "It makes me feel excited."

For Stephanie Purnell, the executive vice president of the Greater Philadelphia NBPA, it was mission accomplished.

"I am over-the-top ecstatic with the turnout and the way we've been able to be a blessing to these families," Purnell said.

RELATED: The Grinch caught in South Jersey! Lindenwold police thank local kids for over 100 tips