The Grinch caught in South Jersey! Lindenwold police thank local kids for over 100 tips

LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) -- Hey Lindenwold! The Grinch made his way to the CBS Philadelphia studios on Thursday, just a few days before Christmas, alongside two members of the police department who tracked him all through town this holiday season.

Earlier this month, we told you about the Lindenwold Police Department's well-loved Facebook campaign where the department posted updates on local Grinch sightings.

He was at the playground, nabbing coffee from Wawa and scoping out the holiday parade.

Lindenwold Police Department

We recapped all the Grinch sightings earlier this month here.

Eventually, the children of Lindenwold got on the case and helped in the hunt for those who threatened to steal their Christmas.

"We started utilizing tips from kids to track him down, he was pulling people's decorations down, causing havoc, trying to steal decorations. With the help of kids and the community, we were able to track him down before he ruined our holiday parade," Sgt. Amanda Vogt said Thursday morning.

As she and officer Justin Mastalski spoke, the Grinch made mischief in the background.

Vogt and Mastalski said the hunt engaged the community and local kids had provided over 100 tips.

"A lot of the elementary school kids were very helpful," Mastalski said.

The hunt all led up to the town's holiday parade earlier this month.

Mastalski wished the community a great holiday season and said the Grinch may return next year. Hopefully, a changed Grinch.

"Have a great holiday, we appreciate all the interaction and we're looking forward to another great year," Mastalski said.