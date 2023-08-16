Police reveal new information after officer fatally shot man in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police revealed new information Tuesday after an officer fatally shot a man in Kensington on Monday afternoon.

At about 12:28 p.m., two police officers were on duty near Westmoreland Street when they noticed a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly, authorities said.

The officers followed the vehicle for a few blocks as it turned on Westmoreland, then Lee Street and finally Willard Street.

The Toyota Corolla driver continued driving westbound -- the wrong way -- along 100 E. Willard Street, which is a single-lane, one-way street. The driver then pulled over into a parking spot and police officers approached him, according to a release.

One of the officers attempted to open the passenger side door, while the other officer approached the driver's side door. The officer that attempted to open the passenger side door noticed a weapon and alerted the officer on the driver's side, police said.

In response, the officer on the driver's side door discharged his gun multiple times into the Toyota Corolla, fatally wounding the sedan driver.

Police transported the driver to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 12:48 p.m.

Two knives were found inside the Toyota Corolla, police said. The sedan was then towed to a police garage, pending a search warrant.

"The decision to utilize deadly force is one of the most difficult and far-reaching decisions that an officer will ever face," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement. "As with all officer involved shootings, a full and thorough investigation will be conducted through the Philadelphia Police Department's Internal Affairs Bureau and Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit. The PPD will work closely with the District Attorney's Office to ensure an additional layer of transparency remains present."

The officer who discharged his weapon is a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department, authorities said.

Police say the officer has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer Involved Shooting Investigations. Both officers' body cameras were activated during the incident.