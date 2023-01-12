Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings 00:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.

In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m. 

The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.

Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.

Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.

She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 8:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.