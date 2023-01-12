Philadelphia police search for surveillance video in 2 stabbings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are looking for surveillance video in two separate stabbings that happened in North Philadelphia overnight.
In the first incident, investigators say someone stabbed a man on Allegheny Avenue near Front Street, before 11 p.m.
The victim, believed to be in their mid-20s or early 30s, is in critical condition after surgery.
Another stabbing happened around 11 p.m. at 5th and Luzerne Streets.
Investigators say a suspect stabbed a 31-year-old woman and had once been in a relationship with her.
She's now in critical condition at Temple University Hospital with multiple stab wounds.
