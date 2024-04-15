Philadelphia officer fires shot at suspect in North Philly: police

Philadelphia police officer fires weapon at suspect in North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer fired one shot at a suspect after the person pulled out a gun in North Philly on Monday afternoon, police said. It's unclear if the shot struck the suspect, authorities said.

The incident happened in the area of the 1000 block of West Dakota Street, which is just north of Temple University, at around 3:30 p.m.

It's unclear at this time why officers were called to the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.