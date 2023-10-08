Watch CBS News
3rd Philadelphia police officer released from hospital after shooting in Northeast Philadelphia

3 officers recovering after domestic-related fatal shooting in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A third police officer who was injured while responding to the shooting of a domestic incident in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday was released from Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Saturday. 

All officers hurt in the incident have now been released. One of the officers was released the night following the shooting, and another was released Thursday afternoon. 

Three officers were shot and one was injured Wednesday night responding to a domestic incident on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue.

Police said two of the officers were shot in their legs, while a police sergeant was struck in their hand.

A man involved in the incident was fatally shot by police after opening fire. Police say before shooting three officers, the man shot the uncle of his 12-year-old son. 

The man who shot three officers was identified as 42-year-old Michael Hwang by police. Hwang was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Interim Philadelphia Police Commissioner John Stanford said Wednesday night the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident. related to a video game.

"It is stunning," Mayor Jim Kenney said afterward. "I thank God that they're all OK. I thank them for their bravery and their desire to do this job, which was very, very difficult, and I thank their families for the sacrifice that they make."

