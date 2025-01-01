Philadelphia Police "closely monitoring" Mummers Parade after New Year's Day attack in New Orleans

How Philadelphia police officers are securing New Year's Day festivities | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Police say they're "closely monitoring" the city's annual New Year's Day parade after at least 10 people were killed in New Orleans early Wednesday in what the FBI described as an "act of terrorism."

In a series of social media posts, the PPD said officers will be on patrol throughout the city, including the Mummers Parade route.

Numerous departments and officials, including Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel and the city's Office of Emergency Management, will be at the parade on Wednesday.

The PPD is closely monitoring areas throughout the city, including the Mummers Parade, following this morning's tragedy in New Orleans. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this unthinkable act. @PPDCommish and Department Leadership are at the Mummers Parade along with... — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) January 1, 2025

Earlier in the morning, at least 10 people died and dozens were injured after a truck rammed into a crowd of people celebrating New Year's Day on Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter.

The FBI has taken the lead on the investigation, and said in a news release just before 10 a.m. that the suspect, who is now dead, "engaged with local law enforcement" after getting out of the car. New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said two police officers were shot but are currently in stable condition, and a long gun was found at the scene.

"Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this unthinkable act," Philadelphia police said.

Police Deputy Commissioner Mike Cram told CBS News Philadelphia the city will have plenty of law enforcement throughout the day, but part of the department's safety plan won't be visible to residents and visitors.

"We take a layered approach," Cram said. "So there's officers you see and officers you don't see just trying to create that safe environment."

Part of that approach is blocking vehicles from the parade route, and using sanitation trucks as barricades at various points.

"You'll see plenty of vehicles. We try to, what we call a blocking plan where you'll see sanitation trucks out there these big events that we use to restrict traffic movement," Cram said. "We have police cars blocked just create a safe environment so vehicles can't get into the parade route that aren't supposed to be there. You'll see officers on bikes, you'll see officers on dirt bikes. So we take a very layered approach."

Police said their security plan for the Mummers Parade changes every year, and the department is constantly working to find holes in previous strategies and make adjustments to keep people safe.