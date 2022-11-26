Police release surveillance video of fatal Frankford shooting

Man shot at least 15 times, killed outside mini-market in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.

In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.